St. James Bakery Competes For 'Sweetest Bakery In America'

Hundreds of bakeries across America are competing for the title of, "Sweetest Bakery in America," including one in St. James.

"Everybody loves Schmidt's," Schmidt's Bakery manager Kris Engelbrecht said, "If you talk to anybody that comes in, they remember forty years prior of coming in."

And exactly what they ordered, too. Just ask longtime customer Lori Schillel.



"Cream-filled bismarcks and sugar cookies," Schillel said.

But forty years still makes her one of their newer customers...

"We're actually fourth and fifth generation to work here," Engelbrecht said.

As Schmidt's Bakery has been a family–owned, destination sweet spot in St. James since 1923.

"Just proves that they are the best bakery around," Schillel said.

If you're looking for more proof, the small town bakery is on its way towards becoming the "Sweetest Bakery in America."

"We are third in the state and twelfth in the nation," Engelbrecht said.

The national contest runs now through the end of July, and with 26 bakeries competing in Minnesota alone, there's a lot more to knead these days than dough.

"I vote everyday online. Now that I'm here, I'll vote here, also," Schillel said.

Because after nearly a century of being an integral part of the community it's time for the community to dedicate some of that love in return.

"That's the best part. They're made with love here I believe."



You can vote everyday online or in–stores till the end of July.

The first place prize includes a full page ad in Bake Magazine, a celebration party and a trip for two, along with local and national recognition.

Visit the Sweetest Bakery in America's website to vote online.

--KEYC News 12