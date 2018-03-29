Sonnek Reflects on another All-American Season at Gustavus

Former Mankato West standout and current Gustavus junior, Tanner Sonnek, just wrapped up another stellar campaign in the pool by earning All–American honors for the second consecutive year.

"This year, I feel like there was a lot more pressure just because I had been there before which makes it a little bit more nerve wracking once you get there. But I think it's a good motivating tool to have that extra motivation through the season and offseason," said Sonnek.

Tanner Sonnek didn't begin swimming competitively until his ninth grade year at Mankato West.

Despite a late start, the former Scarlet put together a solid high school career with three appearances at the state meet.

Fast forward to today and the Gustavus junior is one of the top swimmers in Division III highlighted with a seventh place finish in the 100 breaststroke at this year's national swimming and diving championships.

"His stroke count is lower than everybody else, and his desire to race. He loves racing. We have to hold him back in the first 25 to just stretch out his stroke. Once he decides to go, he just takes off. He had the fastest split in the second half of the race out of everybody at nationals," said Jon Carlson, GAC head coach.

Sonnek is already looking ahead to his final season as a Gustie.

"I hope to work on my strength especially this coming season, I have one more shot senior year, and that's my biggest goal. Use that efficiency and strength to hopefully win a national championship," said Sonnek.

Sonnek is the first Gustavus men's swimmer since Whitaker Davis in 2010 and 2011 to earn back to back All–American awards in the same event.

