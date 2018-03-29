Gustavus Splits Doubleheader with BLC

Gusties shutout the Vikings in game one.
Gusties shutout the Vikings in game one.
Former Mankato West standout and current Gustavus junior, Tanner Sonnek, just wrapped up another stellar campaign in the pool by earning All–American honors for the second consecutive year.
Former Mankato West standout and current Gustavus junior, Tanner Sonnek, just wrapped up another stellar campaign in the pool by earning All–American honors for the second consecutive year.
Gustavus wins 3-1 and 6-1.
Gustavus wins 3-1 and 6-1.
MSU head baseball coach Matt Magers earned his 400th career win with MSU's 15-2 victory over Winona State in game two of the Mavericks double-header against the Warriors.
MSU head baseball coach Matt Magers earned his 400th career win with MSU's 15-2 victory over Winona State in game two of the Mavericks double-header against the Warriors.
MSU's Myers Field House played host to a six team indoor track and field meet on Tuesday. Cleveland/Loyola, St. Clair, Fairmont, Waseca, St. James and Minnesota Valley Lutheran took the track in Mankato ahead of next Monday's Valley Conference Indoor Meet. Cyclones senior Mitchell Weber threw the shot-put 52-feet on Tuesday. We'll have more from the future Missouri Tiger later this week on KEYC News 12.
MSU's Myers Field House played host to a six team indoor track and field meet on Tuesday. Cleveland/Loyola, St. Clair, Fairmont, Waseca, St. James and Minnesota Valley Lutheran took the track in Mankato ahead of next Monday's Valley Conference Indoor Meet. Cyclones senior Mitchell Weber threw the shot-put 52-feet on Tuesday. We'll have more from the future Missouri Tiger later this week on KEYC News 12.
The Gustavus baseball team is ready to break in its newly renovated field with Wednesday's home opener.
The Gustavus baseball team is ready to break in its newly renovated field with Wednesday's home opener.
Despite the snowy conditions, the MSU football team braved the elements this weekend to kick-off spring practice.
Despite the snowy conditions, the MSU football team braved the elements this weekend to kick-off spring practice.
The MSU softball team is picking up right where last year ended as the national champs set out to defend their title in 2018.
The MSU softball team is picking up right where last year ended as the national champs set out to defend their title in 2018.