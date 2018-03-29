Gustavus Splits Doubleheader with BLC

MSU's Myers Field House played host to a six team indoor track and field meet on Tuesday. Cleveland/Loyola, St. Clair, Fairmont, Waseca, St. James and Minnesota Valley Lutheran took the track in Mankato ahead of next Monday's Valley Conference Indoor Meet. Cyclones senior Mitchell Weber threw the shot-put 52-feet on Tuesday. We'll have more from the future Missouri Tiger later this week on KEYC News 12.