Bingo Helps Educate Residents About Diabetes

Diabetes affects millions of people across the globe and one community has decided to educate citizens in their own way.



Education through a form of fun, this group is getting to learn fun facts while playing a popular game.

Diabetes bingo is played once a month inside the Lower Sioux recreation center.

The knowledge and gamesmanship continues to attract residents who are either diabetic or yearning to learn more as new data and technology gets released for this serious disease.



Registered dietician and diabetes coordinator Stacy Hammer said "This is a tradition now with me for five years. So, while the game hasn't necessarily changed, it's a great opportunity to provide updated information. I think in the world of nutrition, I think things are changing all the time."

Things have also changed within the community, for the addition of the Lower Sioux Health Care Center two years ago has given residents access to medicine and treatment.

In the Lower Sioux tribe, about 25 percent of people have diabetes.

Yet, on the last Thursday of every month, smiles light up the room, for an opportunity to connect with peers makes for a meaningful time.



Lower Sioux community member Lavonne Swenson said "Just to be present here and joke with our friends we get to eat healthy. It's a fun thing."

For every bingo event, a healthy meal is served along with its recipe to give members of the group ideas about things to eat.

The notion of consuming hearty ingredients is a trend that citizens would like to press forward on.



Bingo participant Jennifer Dow said "We've been having some get–togethers where we have the chef or people from other communities that have farms that grow their own produce. So, they've been giving us some samples and I really like that we're going back to the old ways."

To learn more about programs offered at the recreation center or the clinic, you can visit lowersioux.com.

