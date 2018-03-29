Woman Taken To Hospital After Semi & SUV Collide

One woman was taken to the hospital following a two car accident just after 12:15 p.m. Thursday in New Ulm.



At the intersection of 20th North Street and Highway 14, 46–year–old Lisa Romberg was traveling southbound when a truck, traveling westbound, drove into her driver's side door.

Romberg was taken to New Ulm Medical Center and treated for minor injuries before being released.

The driver of the freightliner, 59–year–old Ronald Michaelson didn't sustain any injuries.

Police say Romberg didn't see Michaelson approaching from the left, both motorists were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

New Ulm police and Brown County Sheriff assisted on scene.

- KEYC 12