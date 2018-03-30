Easter Sunday Looks For Every Occasion

Amy Oberle with Primp Boutique in Mankato joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to show us some great looks that will work for any plans you have this Easter Sunday.

Along with models Liz Goodwyn and Kallie Kleinschmidt, Oberle previewed brunch, casual, and Sunday best looks that can be re-purposed for any occasion. She also showed us the trend of embroidered floral accents that will be big this spring and summer.

Oberle emphasizes the family friendly aspect of each look as well as their versatility.

--KEYC News 12