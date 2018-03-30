Picks of the Litter: Mija and Tessa

This week's Picks of the Litter are Mija and Tessa.



They are a bonded pair that need to be adopted together.



Since they are a bonded pair, they have a reduced adoption fee and because they are long-time tenants of $150.



They would do best in a home with no other pets and no children and The two girls love to go for walks together .



For more information or to set up an appointment to meet this pair, call BENCHS at 507-625-6373.

