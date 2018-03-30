KEYC - Picks of the Litter: Mija and Tessa

MANKATO , MINN. -

This week's  Picks of the Litter are Mija and Tessa.

They are a bonded pair that need to be adopted together.

Since they are a bonded pair, they have a reduced adoption fee and because they are long-time tenants of $150.

They would do best in a home with no other pets and no children and The two girls love to go for walks together .

For more information or to set up an appointment to meet this pair, call BENCHS at 507-625-6373.

