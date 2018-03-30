Former KEYC Meteorologist Remember March 1998 Tornadoes

We tracked down the KEYC News 12 meteorologist on duty during the tornadoes, Bryan Karrick, to hear what he remembers from 20 years ago.



Karrick says, " I had come in early that day, it was warm, it was muggy, and we had been watching the storm system that we thought would bring us some pretty nasty storms. But I don't think we quite knew the extent of those storms and the tornadoes they would produce, but I remember walking in early and letting the crew know that was know that once we got going, it was pretty much wall to wall coverage."



Karrick, an MSU alum, currently does weather for Spectrum News in Orlando.

--KEYC NEWS 12