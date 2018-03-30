MSU Celebrates 2018 Social Work Honors Day

Friday marks annual Social Work Honors Day.



To celebrate, MSU's Department of Social Work recognized nearly 40 alumni with family legacies of social work.



Alumna's Liz Keck and Lacey Wegner received Social Work Alumna and New Social Worker of the Year Award.



"It's not in our nature to receive recognition for what we do, so, we're just kind of humbled, and it's hard for us to express what we do. It is so important to the people we work with, so, it's just an honor," Keck said.



"My passion is advocacy, so, being able to advocate and give the skills and tools to be able to advocate for themselves is amazing," Wegner said.



An agency is also recognized for its impact in the social work industry.



This year's Collaborative Agency of the Year was awarded to St. Peter Region Treatment Center.

--KEYC News 12