DNR Cautions About Safety on Thinning Ice

Despite the calendar nearing April, the ice fishing season is still continuing for some, but that doesn't mean the ice is safe



Ice on lake shorelines around the area are beginning to thin out, making it risky for fishing enthusiasts to continue their winter hobby.

Authorities say you need to use extra caution when going out on the lakes this time of year and avoid taking vehicles on the ice.

The DNR says the ice is still at least 20 inches thick in some spots, but as Spring draws near, that can fluctuate rapidly.



"Make sure you're checking the thickness of the ice as you're going," said Jamie Van Thuyne, conservation officer for the State of Minnesota. "The ice thickness can change drastically over the course of the day. If you're planning on spending a long day on the ice, make sure you're checking the thickness thorough out the day."



The DNR also says to always bring ice picks, chisels and life jackets in case of a break in the ice.



