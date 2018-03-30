MnDOT Looking To Adjust Highway 60 Through Windom And Mountain Lake

The Windom and Mountain Lake stretches of Highway 60 could look a little different in the coming years.

In Windom, MnDOT is conducting a corridor study on the highway running through the city. Officials are trying to set a vision for the future of the highway and the development of the town. They want to make sure accesses to the highway are safe, orderly and make sense.

"There are some challenges on the existing corridor with too many accesses," said MnDOT engineer Peter Harff. "Accesses are important to businesses but too many of them leads to additional crashes and leads to operational problems on the highways. We have to be able to get pedestrians across more effectively so the goal of this is to look at all these aspects and put it together into a plan that both the city of Windom buys into and MnDOT buys into."

Ten minutes down the road, Mountain Lake is experiencing a different problem.

The County Road 1 and Highway 60 Intersection has become relatively unsafe as crashes often happen when drivers are crossing Highway 60 to get to the other side. MnDOT is proposing an R–Cut intersection. An R-Cut forces the driver to take a right turn, immediately get into the left turn lane, make a u–turn and come back.

"They're so profoundly effective that it's almost unfathomable that we don't have them in a lot more places. But we are just learning this, right? This is relatively new for us in Minnesota," said Harff.

Harff added that the study in Windom will be conducted this summer while a resolution in Mountain Lake is expected relatively soon.

