April Marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month

It's a global problem that also resides here at home.



"The reality that is sexual assault in our community," assistant director of the Violence Awareness & Response Program Laura Schultz said.



Nearly a dozen local agencies gathered Friday to shed light on sexual violence.

Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Zonta Club of Mankato, MSU's Women's Center and many more partnered in an effort to achieve one goal.



"Standing in solidarity with victims and survivors," Schultz said.



National statistics show 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in the US have been the victim of domestic assault.



"Not a lot of folks think about that that's happening in our community," CADA's Community Advocacy Manager Erika Boyer-Kern said.



Which is what prompted this month–long initiative dedicated to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month.



"It's important that victims and survivors at all times of the year feel supported," Schultz said.



The initiative includes over a dozen events throughout the month of April, including Give Back the Night, which not only works to reduce stigma surrounding sexual assault, but to highlight local support.



"A couple of years ago a colleague and I co–created the 'Safe Bar Initiative,' and Pub 500 was the first Mankato bar to complete all the bystander intervention training and to really sign on enthusiastically," Schultz said.



Because creating change starts with spreading awareness.



"CADA served 196 victims of sexual violence in 2017 and those victims were women, men, children..." Boyer-Kern said.



And ending a global problem starts with creating change.



For a detailed list of next month's events visit MNSU's events page.