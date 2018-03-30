A Church Resurrected: St. James Lutheran, 2 Years Later

A couple of sawhorses and some plywood were used as a makeshift altar. Fitting, since Jesus was a carpenter himself.

2 years ago, fire devastated Saint James Lutheran Church in Northrop. Donations poured in locally and from around the country. Now the rebuilt church is about 3 months from completion. New custom pews are on order from a company in Iowa. The contractor responsible for building the new church also attends services there.



Joe Leimer, of Leimer Construction, said: "Pretty humbling...growing up, going to school here, being confirmed in the old church. Yeah, it's very humbling, very blessed to have this opportunity."



Parishioners gathered in what will be the sanctuary and gave thanks on this Good Friday, reflecting on the fire that destroyed the old church, but gave them the opportunity to build an even bigger one.



Thomas Koeritz, church treasurer, said: "That's what we're hoping is that the church will continue to grow and be able to spread the word of God to everyone."