Individuals with Disabilities Find Therapy Through Riding Lessons

Horses have been used as transportation and tools in carrying heavy loads, but they are proving themselves useful in another way.

Pinewood Stables showed how their horses assist individuals, including those with PTSD and different disabilities.

Owner Linda Hilligoss said the they are not a certified therapeutic facility, but that does not stop them, from teaching anyone how to ride horses.



"We've had parents and social workers contact us, and ask us if we would consider giving riding lessons to children and adults that have disabilities or limited abilities, so we thought well yes," said Hilligoss.

Hilligoss said after they tried the idea, they saw immediate growth.

Program Manager Beth Retzlaff said horseback riding supports everyone, in an unique way.



"For physical therapy, it actually works because when the horse moves," said Retzlaff.

"It moves your body in just the right way, where it doesn't hurt, but it's stretching at least some of those muscles."

Retzlaff said those with focusing issues are taught patience, and how to focus on certain things while remaining calm.

It is important to learn the proper techniques, but it is also important to ride the right horse.

"King is a 16-year-old Buckskin Quarter Horse, he is our number one horse, that we like to use for Therapeutic Riding," said Hilligoss.

"He is the most patient, kindest gentlemen, you're ever going to meet."

The riding facility has horses for different types of riding. Retzlaff urges everyone to give it a try.

"A lot of people are afraid of them because they're big animals, they're a lot calmer than they seem," said Retzlaff.

Pinewood Stables will open in May, and they hope to see new and old faces, with different learning abilities and levels of experience.

--KEYC News 12