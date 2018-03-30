Children's Museum Hosting Programs During No-School Days

With spring inching closer, the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has created a "Getting Ready to Grow" program for children six and up.



Mankato Area Public Schools have been out since Wednesday, giving both kids and adults an opportunity to head up to the loft.

Thursday, children were testing the PH levels of various substances while also participating in a few experiments.

Each day, the program offers a different STEM activity to enhance the fun, as well as keep these young scholars' minds active outside the classroom.



8-year-old Brayden Kittleson said "I learned about how acid can turn paper into different colors. Also, you can learn how much it rained by a tube and how much rain you can get for like plants and water."



This program runs until Monday, however the museum will be closed on Sunday.

For more information on activities and times, you can visit www.cmsouthernmn.org.

- KEYC 12