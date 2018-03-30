Slopes Still Open In Late March?

Who needs 50 degrees and sunshine to have fun this time of year?

It's almost April and plenty of snowboarders and skiers are taking full advantage of the opportunity to enjoy the powder while they can.

It's unusual for Mount Kato to remain accessible this late into the season, for the facility tends to close by the middle of March.

Yet, mother mature has continued to keep things cold and give adrenaline junkies extended time on the slopes.



Mount Kato general manager John Nelson said "The cooler temperatures that have kind of lasted into the month have done the most as far as keeping the snow around. Keeping everyone's spirits up and just having a great end to the season."

Pieces of wood weren't the only equipment still racing down hills as the tubing section had plenty of visitors.

Even with these activities coming to a close, it didn't stop some from attempting the sport for a first time.



Jagar Hobmeier from Estherville, IA said "I did biff it a couple times, but you get the hang of it later on. It's something to do with the whole family, it's very fun. Everybody should just come get here early, so you can go the whole day. It's just really amazing."

It's unclear when spring time will come upon us, but for now enjoying the snow remains a quality option.

The drawn–out hours have enticed individuals from outside the state to come and experience what the area has to offer.



Ellie Koov from Sioux City, IA said "We thought it was closed so we weren't going to come and then he found out it was open. So, we decided to come last minute and it was really fun."

Mount Kato will close for good Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. with lifts opening up at 9:30 a.m. and tubing starting up at 11:00 a.m.



For information on season passes for next season, including special deals, you can visit mountkato.com.

- KEYC 12