Fire Damages Home In Mankato

Mankato firefighters responded to a structure fire at 121 Jaybee Lane around 3 a.m., Saturday morning.



Four people were inside the home sleeping when the fire began, all were able to exit safely.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and said that the smoke detectors inside the home did not work.

One resident nearby shared what she experienced during the blaze.



Neighbor Lexi Attenberger said "I had seen an orange glow reflect off the house windows and then when I looked outside, one of the metal things on the trailer there had fire coming out of it. After we had seen that, we went over here to check if our neighbors got out and they did. That's about it for what I saw, but the smoke was pretty strong. Luckily they caught the fire early though."



The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

Damages are estimated at $15,000.

