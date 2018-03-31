House Fire Under Investigation

Mankato firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire at 121 Jaybee Lane around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.



There were four people home sleeping, and one awoke to smoke. All exited safely. Smoke detectors in the home did not work.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Damages are estimated at $15,000.

--KEYC News 12