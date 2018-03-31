Lost Sanity Brewing Opens In Madelia

Beer continuously poured from the tap to quench the thirst of dozens of visitors stopping in to see the town's newest buzz.

Lost Sanity Brewing is Madelia's brand–new spot for brews as the building opened up Friday night.

Lines stood outside the door for three consecutive hours yesterday and although keeping up with orders got hectic, the brewers were pleased with the turn out.



Owner Caleb Fenske said "As much work as it was, I think everybody that was here helping had a lot of fun. Seeing people's smiles when they taste your beer and everybody here is having a great time. That really kept the energy level up and everybody here just had a blast."

The intrigue spewed over this afternoon as beer lovers traveling from all over the area packed the brewery once again.

For a town just over 2,000 people, locals are enthusiastic that this fresh appeal will succeed down the road.



Madelia resident Christopher Arduser said "They're going to get a lot of support here and it's a good thing for a small town like Madelia. I'm excited for it and for the Fenske's. I've known them for a long time, so I think it's going to be a great thing for them."

Lost Sanity is currently selling four types of drinks, with two more becoming available in the near future.

The names of the drinks are actually inspired from community members and have already caught the eye of patrons.



Amboy resident Deb Zarn said "I love the names.'Personality Disorder Porter,' now try saying that after a couple those. I think that's going to be the trick. Haven't got to the lighter ones yet but it's kind of fun to try the dark ones."

You can follow Lost Sanity Brewing on Facebook.

- KEYC 12