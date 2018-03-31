Waseca Pageant Bags Groceries for Children's Hospitals

The Waseca Pageant Organization's four title-holders worked to raise funds for a good cause on Saturday.

Michaelene Karlen said they were raising funds for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

"CMN is Miss America's national platform, and we do all sorts of fundraisers throughout the year to raise money," said Karlen.

"So we're really excited, this Easter we get to be bagging groceries."

The ladies will be heading to the Miss Minnesota pageant this summer.

Waseca Pageant Co- Director Jennifer Burt said the girls have one quality, that will help them.

"Their goals is always community service, everybody also has their own individual platform," said Burt.

Each local title holder must raise $250 for CMN, in order to attend the pageant.

"I've actually reached my goal but I'm excited to surpass my goal for CMN and raise as much money as I can for the children," said Karlen.

Aside from Karlen, the ladies were very close to their goal, and they look forward to competing for Miss Minnesota.

