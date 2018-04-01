Friesen's Hosts Inaugural Easter Brunch Buffet

Eggs weren't the only items people were searching for.

The inaugural Easter brunch buffet took place inside Friesen's Family Bakery & Bistro Sunday afternoon.

Kids and adults filled the room, no surprise once word that the event would be held.



Owner Tony Friesen said "The first seating sold out pretty much within about a week and now the second seating is completely filled. We've sold over 100 tickets."

Plate after plate cycled through the line as anything from sausage to ribs and of course, pastries were available for consumption.

Although the morning buffet is a first, Friesen's hasn't shied away from hosting special meals and adhering to certain diets.



Resident Scott Laughter said "Food is great. You can't go wrong with the food here, they always do good. Every month, they have a dinner special. They had the first vegan one last month, we came to that."

Throughout the room, parents and children satisfied their hunger, while even getting to watch some TV.

The atmosphere created not only gave community members a chance to unite, but allow the family members of the hosts to share that experience as well in a new setting.



Family member Linda Frost said "They have other events too, but this adds another opportunity for the community to come and share a meal here. So, it's been great."

Even though the children were filling plates instead of baskets, these young stomachs weren't complaining.



Friesen's plans to make the Easter brunch buffet an annual event. To view upcoming events or learn more about the bakery, you can visit its website.

- KEYC 12