New Ulm's Highway 14/15 Gateway Construction Set To Begin Tuesday

Weather permitting, construction for the Highway 14/15 New Ulm Gateway project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 3.



Highway 14 & 15 from Broadway Street to Nicollet County Road 21, including the bridge over Front Street, will be closed.

Motorists will be detoured until October, from Highway 14 to Nicollet County Road 37/20th Street South to Broadway Street.

Weekly construction meetings for the public will be held on Mondays at 2:30 p.m. at 1800 South Valley Street in New Ulm.

The project plans to address intersection safety, aging bridges, poor pavement conditions and occasional road flooding.

For detour and construction staging maps, and to sign up for project email updates, visit www.mndot.gov/newulm.

In 2019 MnDOT will replace the Minnesota River Bridge and build a new interchange at the intersection of Highway 14/15/County Road 21.

Mathiowetz Construction of Sleepy Eye was awarded the contract with a bid of $31,452,543.

- KEYC 12