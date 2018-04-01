Connections Shelter Closes on April 8

As some look forward to warmer days, the homeless community using the Connections Shelter, are looking to find a new place to stay.

The Connections Shelter is an emergency shelter that rotates between eight churches in Mankato. The program opened its doors to the homeless community last October, and they will close for the season on April 8.

Rev. Erica Koser at Centenary United Methodist Church said they have plans in place.



"We have been working individually with all of our clients to find out where they are able to move," said Koser.

" We've been trying to come up with exit plans."



Associate Pastor of Bethlehem Lutheran Church Broady Grund reflected on the program's performance.



"We have had very few complications, we've had two more churches come on board over the season," said Broady Grund.

"And we have been at capacity since early December."

Over the five month period, 350 volunteers assisted, and over 150 people used the shelter.

" I think speaks to how big of an issue shelter and emergency shelter is in our area," said Koser.



The board members are working to help everyone find homes. They are also looking for needed supplies, like tents and tarps, for those who cannot find a place to stay.



"People still need shelter, we will be full when we close, so we are working with other organizations in the community," said Broady Grund.

Broady Grund said the board's goal, is to figure out how to create a year-round emergency shelter.



The committee looks to reopen by mid to late October this year.

The Centenary United Methodist Church is currently accepting tents and tarps as donations.

