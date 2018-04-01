Connections Shelter Closes on April 8

The bakery plans to make the holiday all-you-can-eat selection an annual event.
As some look forward to warmer days, the homeless community using the Connections Shelter, are looking to find a new place to stay.
Since the last meeting on February 28th, the county has worked on a new plan based on community input from three original plans.
Four people were inside the home sleeping when the fire began, all were able to exit safely.
Weekly construction meetings for the public will be held on Mondays at 2:30 p.m. at 1800 South Valley Street in New Ulm.
The Holy Christian Church in Mankato was one of many churches, to reflect on the meaning behind Easter.
Lost Sanity Brewing is Madelia's brand–new spot for brews as the building opened up Friday night.
