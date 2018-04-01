Holy Christian Church Reflects on Meaning of Easter

The Holy Christian Church in Mankato was one of many churches, to reflect on the meaning behind Easter.

The congregation gathered on Easter Sunday for prayer, songs and the viewing of a video, that showed the reason people celebrate Easter.

Senior Pastor Wayne Felton II said they were really excited about the service.



"We have great activities for the kids, and they're going to be learning of course about the resurrection," said Felton.

"And we've got a wonderful service planned."

The children danced and participated in egg activities.



Felton said the church is welcoming and loving, and he hopes to see new faces soon.

