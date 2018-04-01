JWP's Artificial Surfaces Providing Many Different Uses This Spring

Janesville Waldorf Pemberton athletics are reaping the benefits from a couple of artificial turf surfaces installed last year.

The versatility of the fields allow teams to get a head start in the spring without being stuck inside due to a long winter.

"Super excited to be out here, we have a big advantage a lot of teams don't have with a turf field, it's almost all melted off, it's just like grass, it's good to be out here," said Sam Eustice, JWP catcher.

"Getting those groundballs on the turf is not a true hop, but it's better than a hardwood floor in a gym. With the fungos, sky flys, we bring the pitching machine out. Getting guys out here running 60's. We have a game–like feel out here with the bases, and I think it gives our guys a little bit of an advantage," said Scott Kaminski, JWP head baseball coach.

The Bulldogs aren't the only ones enjoying the facility as the Maverick soccer team made a trip out to the field for practice earlier this spring.

--KEYC News 12