JWP's Artificial Surfaces Providing Many Different Uses This Spring

Janesville Waldorf Pemberton athletics are reaping the benefits from a couple of artificial turf surfaces installed last year. The versatility of the fields allow teams to get a head start in the spring without being stuck inside due to a long winter. "Super excited to be out here, we have a big advantage a lot of teams don't have with a turf field, it's almost all melted off, it's just like grass, it's good to be out here," said Sam Eustice, JWP catcher. "Getting th...
MSU improves to 11-3 in conference play this season.
Former Mankato West standout and current Gustavus junior, Tanner Sonnek, just wrapped up another stellar campaign in the pool by earning All–American honors for the second consecutive year.
Gusties shutout the Vikings in game one.
Gustavus wins 3-1 and 6-1.
MSU head baseball coach Matt Magers earned his 400th career win with MSU's 15-2 victory over Winona State in game two of the Mavericks double-header against the Warriors.
MSU's Myers Field House played host to a six team indoor track and field meet on Tuesday. Cleveland/Loyola, St. Clair, Fairmont, Waseca, St. James and Minnesota Valley Lutheran took the track in Mankato ahead of next Monday's Valley Conference Indoor Meet. Cyclones senior Mitchell Weber threw the shot-put 52-feet on Tuesday. We'll have more from the future Missouri Tiger later this week on KEYC News 12.
The Gustavus baseball team is ready to break in its newly renovated field with Wednesday's home opener.
