Senior Mankato Bowler Celebrates 97th Birthday

Phyllis Spear, an elder in Mankato's bowling community, celebrated her 97th birthday on Monday, at the Wow! Zone.

Spear's friends surprised her with a special cake, that read, " Everybody's Grandma."

Spear, whose actual birthday was on April 1, said she felt honored.

"I can't even get the words out dear, I am just am so happy for all these friendships," said Spear. "I really am and they've all just been so good to me."

She bowled, laughed with friends, and had a wonderful time.

Spear said she is doing well physically, and she does not feel any older than she did at 85.

