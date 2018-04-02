Autism Center Shares Plans for Autism Awareness Day

The Minnesota Autism Center decided to plan month-long activities for World Autism Awareness Day.



Program Manager Amanda Kestel said as they spread awareness and celebrate differences within the autism community, they will also have multiple events.



"We do ABA Therapy across the entire state of Minnesota, and this year we're really looking at spreading the message, that autism doesn't mean that it's less than," said Kestel.

"Just different and that's okay."



The center has a "Dining to Donate" fundraiser set up at different Applebee's locations throughout the state. The fundraiser will run throughout the month.

Mankato's date is set for April 24, from 4 to 9 p.m., at the Applebee's by the mall.

They will also have their "2018 MAC Beard-A-Thon" fundraiser, which runs from April 1 through April 30.

--KEYC News 12