State Legislators Seek Solar Energy Access for All Schools

State legislators are working to provide funding for schools, so they can save millions of dollars in electricity costs, through solar energy use.

Mankato Area Public School Facilities Director Scott Hogen said they took up the initiative 2 months ago, for 11 of their school sites, and they are pleased.



"25 percent of our energy for those buildings is generated off the solar garden, we earn energy credits," said Hogen.

"Which in turn, then go back and we see savings then."



In the proposal, known as HF 3675, solar power would be accessible near or around schools.

The idea is to grant schools without access to solar power, the opportunity to use it.

Director of Business Services Tom Sager said access to solar energy provides economically sound benefits, that would also reduce our carbon footprint.



"And this is something that all of us can learn more about, and it's something that is a good role modeling for our young people," said Sager.

The money saved through solar use will not be immediate, but officials said they will save $3 million, over the next 25 years.



"We utilize well over a million kilowatts of energy monthly," said Hogen.

"We're talking several thousand dollars a month, that we will start to anticipate seeing here."



Mankato Area Schools said over the next 14 years, they will monitor the process, to see whether they will continue to use it.



"If it's going really well at some point we would exhaust the possibility of possibly expanding it and maybe looking at other alternatives," said Sager.

"That's not for many many years down the road."

Legislators have not yet passed the bill, but they will continue to analyze it.

