You Can Get the Best "Dam" Pies Here

Good news for pie enthusiasts. A cafe known for these sweet treats is open today.



Rapidan Dam store is finally open! The diner usually closes on October 31st and reopens on April 1st. In a break with tradition, they opened today, since the 1st fell on a Sunday.

Locals and even people from as far away as Egypt stop at the Dam store for a slice of pie, and a slice of Americana.



Jenny Barnes, who bakes the pies and is part of the family, says: "We're well known for the pies I was taught by a 90-year-old lady that made the pies for us for many years and I learned all the secrets from her, and I've carried them on. This is my 17th year of making pies here "



The Dam store has been around for over 100 years. The current owners have run it since 1972.