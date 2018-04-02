KEYC - You Can Get the Best "Dam" Pies Here

By Nick Kruszalnicki, Reporter
Rapidan, MN -

Good news for pie enthusiasts.  A cafe known for these sweet treats is open today.

Rapidan Dam store is finally open!  The diner usually closes on October 31st and reopens on April 1st.  In a break with tradition, they opened today, since the 1st fell on a Sunday.

Locals and even people from as far away as Egypt stop at the Dam store for a slice of pie, and a slice of Americana.
 
Jenny Barnes, who bakes the pies and is part of the family, says:  "We're well known for the pies I was taught by a 90-year-old lady that made the pies for us for many years and I learned all the secrets from her, and I've carried them on.  This is my 17th year of making pies here "
 
The Dam store has been around for over 100 years.  The current owners have run it since 1972.