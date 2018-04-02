The Space Race Comes To Mankato

The Kato Launch Squad had a truly out-of-this-world experience; they were selected to go to NASA's Johnson Space Center to test a satellite launching device.



Ben Koser, who was one of the 4 students chosen to go, said: "Our goal was to shoot one of these into a moving target from a moving target."

The club is made up of students from both Mankato West and Mankato East schools.



Emily Dauk, one of the teachers who heads the program, said: "Students had to submit a design for here's what we might want to build another component of that was we had to have some outreach plans with that as well and this is finally coming into fruition with this experience."



Kids who visited the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota this morning got to build their own satellite launcher and test it out by launching ping-pong balls into orbit... or across a table actually.

These kids should have no problem putting a man on Mars in a few years.

