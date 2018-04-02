Population Numbers Continue Urbanization Trend

The official census will be counted in 2020, but estimates of the local, state and national population receives an updated estimate every couple of years.



Since 2010, Blue Earth County has seen 4.6% growth, with nearly three thousand people added to the population.

In comparison, Rochester's Olmstead County has grown 7.4%, and St. Cloud's Stearns County 4.7%. Duluth's St. Louis County is stagnant, actually losing 226 people over the past 8 years.

In our area, Nicollet County continues to grow, adding 1200 people for a nearly 4% growth rate.

Rice and Le Sueur County have ticked up as well, 1.5% for Le Sueur, and 2.8% for Rice.

But most of our area counties have lost population.

The biggest drop, has come from Martin County. They lost nearly a thousand people since 2010. Almost five percent of their population.

In descending order of losses, the other counties that are down are Watonwan, Jackson, Brown, Sibley, Waseca.

-- KEYC News 12.