MnDOT Expecting Delays To Spring Jobs

MnDOT is expecting delays to their spring chores thanks to the April snow.

Maintenance Engineer Jed Falgren says crews like to get out and do spring cleaning projects once the weather gets nicer.

This year, crews are expecting a bit of a delay as Mother Nature drags out the winter season. Once the snow passes and melting begins once again, MnDOT will be busy with spring projects.

"But right now, we are going to be out doing a lot of crack filling, joint repair, some work along guard rail that have been hit during the snow and ice events as well as some work off the highway doing tree removal, tree trimming and stuff like that," Falgren said.

It isn't just chores as Falgren says at least one major road project has been pushed back because of the weather.

--KEYC News 12