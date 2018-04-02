DNR Requests $171 Million To Improve Infrastructure

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sent a $171 million capital budget request to the Legislature.



The funding, as part of Governor Dayton's 2018 Public Works bill, will be used to repair state park infrastructure including buildings, trails and camping facilities.



"We have 2,700 buildings in the DNR," DNR Capital Investment Director Kent Lokkesmoe said.



Where over 250 of those buildings are deemed unacceptable.



"We have 4 million of unacceptable building components and 31 million of poor building components, so, those are the kinds of things we need to address," Lokkesmoe said.



As well as a long list of other improvements like accessibility of parks and trails, forestry projects and flood hazard mitigation.



"Minneopa Park and Flandrau Park both have about close to a million dollars' worth of deferred maintenance on those and those aren't all critical things."



Things that are critical: having access to running water, which Blue Mounds and Jay Cooke State Park currently don't have.



Issues like these led to the DNR's $171 million budget request to the legislature.



"Our goal is to have all the buildings at average or better condition within 10 years," Lokkesmoe said.



Apart from improving natural resources, these targeted investments seek to support local economies and develop recreational opportunities.



"State parks have over a million visitors a year. They generate $50 million a year in tourism revenue," he said.



The plan puts the 10-year need at $1.5 billion, attaining the goal to bring all buildings up to average or better condition.



To learn more about the 10-year capital asset plan visit the DNR website.