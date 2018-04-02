St. Peter Area Veteran's Memorial on Schedule to Finish by June

Construction of the St. Peter area veteran's memorial is right on schedule.



Bob Lambert with the St. Peter Area Veteran's Memorial Association tells KEYC News 12 they expect construction to wrap up in the middle of June.

Crews are currently installing the inscribed granite walls that feature the names of those that have served our country.

Lambert says after the walls are installed, work will focus on utilities, then pouring the concrete and finally planting some sod and plants.

A dedication ceremony has been scheduled for Sunday, July 1 at 2 PM.

