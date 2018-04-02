Mitchell Weber Eyes Big Season With Cyclones

St. Clair track and field star, Mitchell Weber, is one of the top throwers in Minnesota with state titles and a national track meet appearance all on his resume.

The senior is heading to the SEC next year, but right now, Weber has unfinished business to take care of.

Don't let the crazy outfit fool you, Mitchell Weber is primed for another big season in his final year as a Cyclone.

"For shot put, I'm looking to hit around 63 or 64ish feet. For discus I'm going for the state record which is 201 something I think. My ultimate goal is to hit 215 for the year," said Weber.

Last year, Weber stayed busy at the state track and field meet qualifying in four events.

"When we went in the four by two, shot put, discus, and the four by one. That was a really cool experience that me and some teammates could get up there, and we had a really fun time, not going to lie," said Weber.

Weber finished in third for the shot put, and runner up in the discus which earned him a spot in the nation's junior outdoor track and field championships last summer.

"So I kind of walked into things knowing I wouldn't be the top dog anymore, and when I walked in I asked if this was the senior division or junior division. I walked in and they were like this is the junior division. I was probably the smallest guy there, but I'm super excited to make it back, and the goal is to make it first or second and go on to worlds," said Weber.

Weber finished eighth in the nation last season and later committed to Missouri where he'll continue his track and field career.

"Competing in the SEC is going to be huge, I'm excited to compete at Missouri and I love the teammates there," said Weber.

Putting on the Tiger jersey is just another step toward his dream of becoming an Olympian.

"I'm going to try and make it as far as I can. If the Olympics is an option. That's the ultimate goal is to make it to the Olympics," said Weber.

But for now, track and field fans in southern Minnesota can enjoy watching a talent that doesn't come around often for one more year as Weber eyes another dominant season with the Cyclones.

