Xcel Energy's Snow Safety Tips

While they are getting ready for any snow related power outages, Xcel Energy also wants to help its customers remain as prepared and safe as possible.

The company advises people to stay away from downed power lines, keep natural gas meters clear, build a home emergency kit, make sure they are keeping heating safety in mind to avoid fires, and to observe food safety.

To stay informed on power outages in your area you can visit Xcel Energy's website to view an outage map. The company also encourages you to report any outages to Xcel Energy.

--KEYC News 12