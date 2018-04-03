Transportation Talks Address Concerns of Aging Drivers

The panels, hosted by the VINE Adult Community Center, will discuss how aging, medical conditions, physical changes, and certain medications my impact the ability to drive of an older adult and what other transportation options may be available to them.

The discussions will take place April 6th and April 13th from 12-1:30 p.m.

The events are free to VACC members and open to the public for $5 a person.

Learn more and register for the talks online here.

--KEYC News 12