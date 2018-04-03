Kato Collar Enhances Football Player Safety

Certified Athletic Trainer Jeff Chambers with Guardian Athletics joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the Kato Collar, a new category of football equipment.

The former MSU Athletic Trainer explained the collar and how it features a patented, two-stage deceleration process with impact absorption pads and a collar that flexes.

Kato Collar slows down a player’s head upon impact to keep the brain from reaching those extreme points where injuries occur.

To learn more about the product, click here.

