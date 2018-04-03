North Mankato City Council OKs Industrial Park Expansion Assessment

The first obstacle for the city is providing utility service to nearly 50 acres of land spread across the area where the potential expansions would go.

North Mankato's city council gave the go–ahead to begin assessing the land for necessary water and sewage improvements.

Multiple businesses including Mayo Clinic and Harrison Trucks have already purchased lots West of the industrial park.

North Mankato's city engineer Dan Sarff says a sanitary sewer lift station and a storm water pond must be established before any development can begin.

The city has negotiated an agreement with MnDOT to use an already existing pond near Highway 14 to fulfill the requirement.

