Training Through Officer's Eyes

To aid in training, the Windom Police Department along with the Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office and the Lakefield Police Department purchased a simulator to walk officers through different scenarios.



"Basically it puts the person in a scenario where they have to make the decisions on use of force whether it's just making people talk to the screen interacting and then depending on what scenario we put them in, that is what makes their decision," Assistant Chief of Police for Windom Cory Hillesheim said.



"It gets them to realize how quick everything unfolds, make them more observant to what the surroundings are, how things happen real quick," Chief Deputy Sheriff of Cottonwood County Jim Jorgensen said.



"The hardest part even with law enforcement, it's hard to talk to the screen and you want the conversation to go some way and its going this way so that's the hardest part to get over that hurdle," Hillesheim added.



"When we've trained officers in the past, they've never received that type of training besides Taser training or use of force, defensive tactics training, hands-on so it just helps them make better decisions," Cottonwood County Jail Dispatch Supervisor Jason Rupp said.



"The operator can change the scenario as well, if the officer is doing a really good job talking to people we can make the subject comply or if they need more training then we can change the scenario that way," Hillesheim said.



Members of the community were able to get behind the vest for one night, to see how difficult the job really is.



"It's very easy to sit back and say he had this amount of time to do this but in actuality its split seconds," Jorgensen added.



"Seeing what we have to deal with on our end," Rupp said.



"To understand what us as law enforcement goes through on a day-to-day basis," Hillesheim added.



Plans to allow the public to use the simulator may happen again in the future but for now, it will continue to be used as training for officers within the Windom Police Department, as well as deputies serving in the jail and throughout Cottonwood County.



