Blue Earth County Says "Yes" to Highway Upgrades

There's no doubt, the Mankato area is growing and the roads need to grow along with it.



Drew Campbell, chairman of the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners, said: "Southern Minnesota has been getting busier and busier. The projections for Mankato is that we're going to continue to grow until the year 2030... that's the minimum. And so, we need these four lanes complete and we need that interchange."



The Blue Earth County commissioners gave the green light to using corridors of commerce funding to build a full interchange at U.S. Highways 14 and 169. They also approved using the same funding pool to widen U.S. Highway 14 to four lanes between all the way from New Ulm to Rochester.



"People have been working on this for over 50 years, since the 60s, and I can tell you that there's a lot of people who would love to have those 4 lanes complete. We're getting more truck traffic. Of course, the segment between Owatonna and Rochester still has a fairly good sized piece that is 2 lanes." Chairman Campbell also noted.

Maintenance and road work will also begin on several county roads, when weather allows it.

