Minnesota Job Vacancies On The Rise

For job seekers in Minnesota, recent numbers of job vacancies reported by Minnesota employers seem to be working in their favor.



"There are a lot of jobs open right now," Manpower staffing specialist Chuck Steidler said.



114,000 job openings were reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. A 16-percent increase from the same period last year.

At this time of year those numbers could be even higher.



"This time of every year things really break open and all of a sudden every company in town is looking for people," Steidler said.



As the winter season wraps up and a new year settles in.



"Seasonal jobs start to pick up and a lot of other companies in town, or in the state, it's far enough in the year, they kind of have their budget set, they know what they're going to need," he said.



Steidler says more work for job seekers means more work for him.

As a staffing consultant, he says his role serves as a bridge between employers and job seekers.



"When they can't find people on their own or they don't have people knocking on their door saying, 'Please hire me,' they'll call us and say, 'Hey, can you help us find one person for this real specific job, or ten people to do this?'" Steidler said.



But Steidler says there's more to consider than the numbers.



"It's tempting for workers or job seekers to just kind of start thinking, 'Do I like the job I'm doing now? Can I find something better?'"



His advice to all clients is to look before you leave.



"When you're already working is the best time to be looking for that better job," he said.



