Bye Bye Birdie Hopes To Melt The Snow

Paul Hustoles with the MSU Department of Theatre and Dance joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about Bye Bye Birdie which opens Thursday, April 5th.

Hustoles also talked about how the characters in the musical deal with a stressful situations and how he helps prepare his performers for dealing with the stress of the show.

For more information on Bye Bye Birdie, click here.

--KEYC News 12