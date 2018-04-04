Mapleton Firefighter Dies After Responding to Emergency Calls

A Mapleton Firefighter has died after responding on two emergency calls last Thursday, March 29.

58-year-old Timothy Royce suffered an apparent heart attack during the morning hours of March 30, when he was found by co-workers.

Firefighter Royce leaves behind two children.

He joined the fire department in 2001 and previously served as Second Assistant Chief.

Area fire departments will be joining the process to the funeral on Sunday, April 8.

The memorial service will be held at Maple River High School from 1- 2 p.m.

