New Ulm Man Killed in Highway 14 Crash

A New Ulm man died in a crash on Highway 14 this morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 8:00 just outside of Courtland.

The report says a westbound pickup truck driven by 68 year old Charles Elder of Mankato collided with an eastbound van.

The driver of that van died in the crash and has been identified by Minnesota State Patrol as 41-year-old Michael John Reinharts of New Ulm.

Elder and a passenger in the van, 31 year old Austin Cooper of New Ulm were taken to New Ulm Medical Center with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

The name of the driver of the van is being withheld pending family notification.

--KEYC NEWS 12