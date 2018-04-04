Dotson Recognized For Manufacturing Leadership

Dotson Iron Castings is recognized as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner.

The award recognizes Dotson's efforts in recovering from a significant fire that took place in September of last year.

As a result of the fire, three molding lines were lost, along with the conveyor sand delivery system and all electrical, computer, pneumatic, and water lines in the molding and pouring area.

Every piece of equipment in the plant had to be serviced due to the soot and residue.

Dotson will be recognized at the 14th Annual Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala in June in California.

-KEYC News 12