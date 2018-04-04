Maple River Holding Forums on Upcoming Referendum

The Maple River School district is holding two open forums to discuss the upcoming facilities referendum.

The first will be held on April 6th at 7 p.m. in the AAA gym at Maple River High School.

Superintendent Dan Anderson and members of the School Board will give a presentation on the referendum followed by a question and answer session with the community.

The second meeting will be held on April 7th at 10 a.m.

There will be two questions on the ballot totaling 55 million dollars in projects if both pass.

The election is set for May 8th...with polling places in Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake.

