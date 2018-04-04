KEYC - Mankato Arrow Ace Hardware Closing

Mankato Arrow Ace Hardware Closing

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO , MINN. -

A Mankato hardware store is going out of business.

Arrow Ace Hardware on Victory Drive began a store closing sale today.

The store opened in 2008 in the renovated Belle-Mar Mall.

Arrow Ace Hardware was founded in 1985 in St. Peter.

The company operates eight other locations around Minnesota.

Ace Hardware has more than 5,000 stores around the world.

--KEYC NEWS 12