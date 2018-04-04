How To Survive A Workplace Shooting

Yesterday's shooting at YouTube's headquarters near San Francisco is a stark reminder that shooting incidents can happen anywhere, even at work.

Would you or your co-workers know what to do when the worst happens? There are some steps you can take to make sure you come out of an active shooter situation alive.



Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said: "The Department of Homeland Security pushed out years ago a three term phrase, if you will, of run, hide, fight. It's commonly heard of, a lot of people know about it. It's a very simple way to remember what your options are in a typical setting when something like this would happen. A lot of times, sheltering in place or securing your space or if you have that availability, barricading your door until law enforcement arrives is probably still a very safe and most appropriate response."

These active shooter situations are still rare, but they are occurring more frequently.

"Most of the time, you're not going to have this kind of a problem, but really we want people to have that thought process in mind so that if something bad does happen, a lethal threat does present its self to an individual that they've thought of some of these things in advance so they're not trying to figure that stuff out at the last second." Captain Barta said.

There has been increasing cooperation between businesses and law enforcement when it comes to making offices safer. First responders all around the country are strengthening their tactics to be even more prepared when the next mass shooting happens.

