50 Years After MLK's Assassination

50 years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis Tennessee.



But the legacy of peace and justice he left behind remains as relevant today than ever before.

"1968 was a traumatic, turbulent, psychedelic year. There was the presidential race, the Vietnam War, there were civil rights movements," Shelley Harrison, Blue Earth County Historical Society Archives and Collection manager, said.



And the death of one of the biggest historical icons in the nation.



"MLK was just one of many things going on that affected the nation deeply. First there was the Tet Offensive in Vietnam, then MLK's assassination followed quickly right with Robert Kennedy's assassination. So, the whole country was in this mourning and an unbelievable state of just sheer not knowing what was going to happen next," Harrison said.



Which is why 1968 became better known as the year of turmoil.



"The great strives they had made for civil rights and with MLK's assassination it kind of just set everything back,” Harrison said.



But not before King had already led the nation forward.



"And fifty-years later we still make strides in peace in his name," she said.



That's because fifty years after Martin Luther King's assassination, issues of civil rights still remain.



As the nation reflects back on this day 50 years ago, we're reminded of the things King once said.



"Hopefully we can take some cues from 1968, the good, the bad, the ugly," Harrison said.



While his legacy holds as a constant reminder that there is as much to look forward to as there is to look back on.



"We want to make sure that in history we remember that every pivotal point has something interesting to tell," she said.



Something interesting, and more importantly, something monumental.



The 1968 Generation exhibit is open and available to the public until June 16.



To learn more about the exhibit or latest happenings at the Blue Earth County Historical Society visit the museum's website.

--KEYC News 12